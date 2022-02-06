PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $55.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

