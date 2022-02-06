Analysts Set Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price at $105.00

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on KGSPY. Barclays cut their target price on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($133.71) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

KGSPY stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.96.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

