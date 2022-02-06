Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $319.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masimo.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $2,564,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 111.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $222.35. 254,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,022. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $198.24 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.36 and a 200 day moving average of $272.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

