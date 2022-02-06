Polker Market Cap Reaches $4.90 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.24 or 0.07150265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,545.37 or 0.99643322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006675 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

