Conflux Network Achieves Market Cap of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.05 or 0.07188190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00299516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.70 or 0.00764368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012352 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00409584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00232526 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.