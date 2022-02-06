Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report $80.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.35 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 487,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,257. The company has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 654,434 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 644,788 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

