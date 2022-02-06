Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:FNV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.97. 342,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average of $139.91. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

