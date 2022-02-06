ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $290.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.80 million. ExlService posted sales of $248.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.37. 155,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.