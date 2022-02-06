Tower token (TOWER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $407,149.00

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Tower token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower token has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tower token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109909 BTC.

About Tower token

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tower token using one of the exchanges listed above.

