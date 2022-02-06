Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $859.73 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $5.74 or 0.00013769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $859.73 million and $16.29 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

