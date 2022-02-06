CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $81.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

CCDBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

