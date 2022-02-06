H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

FUL stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. 246,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

