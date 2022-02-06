Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

