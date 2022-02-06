Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUS. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 415,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,617. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

