Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.26 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and $347,811.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00109821 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

