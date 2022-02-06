Xaya 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,070.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $20,070.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars.

