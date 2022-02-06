Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%.
Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 475,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.
