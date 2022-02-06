Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SVCBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Danske upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF remained flat at $$17.82 during midday trading on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

