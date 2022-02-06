Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.50.
KEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
TSE KEL remained flat at $C$5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 797,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,549. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$5.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.
