Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.40.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. 215,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,752. Domo has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $1,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 18.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Domo by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 15.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

