Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $547,674.39 and $82.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Pizza alerts:

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

