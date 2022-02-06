$230,000.00 in Sales Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) to post sales of $230,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $530,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 3,782,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,143,352. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

