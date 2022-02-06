Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $286.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 59,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,035. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

