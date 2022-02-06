Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.67.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $160.06. 347,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average is $170.82. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

