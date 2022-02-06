ProximaX (XPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $171,122.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $171,122.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.43 or 0.07163588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.20 or 0.99719943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00052694 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006629 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

