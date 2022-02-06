bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Capitalization Tops $453,770.86

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $25.21 or 0.00060470 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $453,770.86 and approximately $131,316.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109888 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

