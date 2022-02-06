MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0075 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $2,064.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,688.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.75 or 0.07188355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00297080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.04 or 0.00762898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012420 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00407742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00232429 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

