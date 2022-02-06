Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 989,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.79. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

