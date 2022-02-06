Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

IDEXY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 256,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,052. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

