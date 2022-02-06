Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
IDEXY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 256,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,052. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $20.20.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
