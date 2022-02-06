UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $115.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCBJF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UCBJF remained flat at $$100.32 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.56. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

