Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Continental Resources reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 856.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $8.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 360,520 shares of company stock worth $16,267,592 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 240.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

