Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $240.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.20 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 291,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,855. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

