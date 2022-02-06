$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,930. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $80.16 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,089,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,349,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

