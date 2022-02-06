Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 33,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,486. The company has a market capitalization of $449.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.76. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.