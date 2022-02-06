DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0035

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $103,867.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,660.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.47 or 0.00764429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00232440 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00025013 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.