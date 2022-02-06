Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $503,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,469. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 930,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of SILK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.78. 1,438,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,684. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

