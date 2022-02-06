Belt (BELT) Hits Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.58 or 0.07171202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.11 or 0.99647967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

