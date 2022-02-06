CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report sales of $23.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock remained flat at $$8.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 202,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,620. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $396.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

