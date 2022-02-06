QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.46. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCRH stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,573. QCR has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $885.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.