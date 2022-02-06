Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Arko posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ARKO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 395,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,047. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arko during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arko by 135.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

