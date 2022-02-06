$3.56 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce sales of $3.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,518.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $5.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 million to $5.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.27 million, with estimates ranging from $78.55 million to $81.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. Benchmark started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $551,096.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,248. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 685,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 294.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 261,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

