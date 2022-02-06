Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

NYSE SNAP traded up $14.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.91. 307,982,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,518,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

