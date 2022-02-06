Quiztok Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.57 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $33.57 million and $3.88 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,719,117,847 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

