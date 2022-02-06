Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,885 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,299,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 893,936 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY stock remained flat at $$3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,441,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.