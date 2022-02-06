Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of NYSE AUY remained flat at $$3.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,441,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 518,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

