$0.20 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Calix reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 433,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. Calix has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

