Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.43 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.83 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SAH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 279,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.