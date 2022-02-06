$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.43 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.83 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonic Automotive.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 279,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

