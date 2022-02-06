Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth about $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

