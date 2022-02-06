Brokerages Anticipate Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.26). Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,473,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.80. 93,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.16.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

